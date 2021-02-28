Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes for Past "S--tty" and "Hurtful" Tweets

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Bachelor Nation star Taylor Nolan has issued an apology after fans unearthed what many called "racist" and other offensive past tweets.

The posts were shared on Reddit and Twitter this weekend following her recent condemnation of departing franchise host Chris Harrison over his controversial interview with The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay.

"I hope that ya'll...don't hold me to the standard of being perfect. I'm not," Nolan, a 27-year-old mental health counselor, said in a video posted on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 28. "And I do apologize to the folks that I hurt and offended with those statements. I hope, I sincerely hope that you see that I stand with you today."

Nolan had posted the tweets in 2011 and 2012, when she was a teenager. In her posts, she insulted minority groups in the United States, such as Indians and other Asians, as well as Jews. Other tweets fat-shamed people or contained homophobic slurs.

Scores of fans called on Nolan to apologize. On Sunday afternoon, she shared a written statement on her Instagram, along with posting a video of herself explaining her actions on her Instagram Story and regular feed.

"My tweets from ten years ago are s--tty, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," Nolan wrote in her statement. "I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work."