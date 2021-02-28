2021 GOLDEN GLOBES

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online in Australia
Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Golden Globes 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

The 2021 Golden Globes may be largely virtual, but there's no shortage of star power. See hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and more A-listers in attendance at the ceremony.

By McKenna Aiello Feb 28, 2021 11:01 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetSightingsAwardsGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCU

Consider this your golden ticket to the 2021 Golden Globes!

E! News is on site at tonight's Globes, bringing film and TV lovers every must-know detail and fashion statement from the red carpet, backstage and even the homes of Hollywood's A-list. The ongoing global health crisis has forced the ceremony to go mostly virtual this year, but the Golden Globes aren't sacrificing glamour and star power. 

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will co-host the bicoastal event live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and New York City's Rainbow Room, and all presenters (Margot Robbie, Sterling K. Brown, Laura Dern and Salma Hayek, just to name a few) are set to appear onstage from either location. 

Meanwhile, nominees have been given the option to accept their awards from home—much like last year's Emmys. And in honor of those fighting coronavirus on the frontlines, a select number of essential workers were invited to attend the Globes in person. 

photos
The Best Golden Globes Fashion Moments of All Time

So without further ado, let's get the 78th Golden Globe Awards started! Keep scrolling to see every celebrity who showed up and showed out for the big night. 

Myriam Santos
Andra Day

In Chanel

Lewis Mirrett
Dan Levy

In Valentino

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Phoebe Joaquin
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Valentino

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Satchel Lee

In Gucci

Gareth Gatrell
Elle Fanning

In Gucci

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jackson Lee

In Gucci

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

In Oscar de la Renta

Thomas McDonell
Jane Levy

In Oscar de la Renta & Jimmy Choo

Naj Jamai
Tahar Rahim

In Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Austin
Angela Bassett

In Dolce & Gabbana

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli

Amanda Seyfried

In Oscar de la Renta

E!
Andy Samberg
Heidi Marshall
Audrey Grace Marshall

In REDValentino

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BULGARI
Josh O'Connor

In Loewe & Bulgari

Instagram
Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Instagram
Karamo

In Burberry & Christian Louboutin

Instagram
Eiza Gonzáles

In Versace

E!
Laverne Cox
Instagram
Sarah Hyland

In Monique Lhuillier & Jimmy Choo

E!
Gillian Anderson

In Christian Dior

Shira Haas
Instagram
Jared Leto
E!
Carey Mulligan
Paolo Carta
Laura Pausini

In Valentino

Instagram
Sarah Hyland & Brad Goreski

Trending Stories

1

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

2

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet coverage of the 2021 Golden Globes this Monday, March 1st starting at 10am. Then catch the repeat airing at 8:30pm!

Trending Stories

1

Justin Duggar Weds Claire Spivey 5 Months After Announcing Courtship

2

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

3

Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Apologizes Past "S--tty" Tweets

4

James Charles Denies Claim He "Groomed" a Minor on Snapchat

5

Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood's "Vile" Tweet About Kobe Bryant