Sarah Hyland Discusses Her "Love in Quarantine" With Wells Adams and It's So Relatable

Sarah Hyland is getting candid about her love life with Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes.
Ahead of the highly anticipated 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 27, the Modern Family actress shared a glimpse into her relationship and marriage plans after postponing her wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While discussing Riz Ahmed's incredible red carpet fashion, Sarah raved over the actor, saying, "He can do no wrong in my eyes." The 30-year-old star also pointed out how he's found his special someone and became a married man late last year. Last month, the Venom actor revealed he secretly tied the knot to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.
"I have love in quarantine," Sarah shared, jokingly adding, "I just don't know when I'm actually going to get married in quarantine, so I'm not jealous of him at all."
In early January, Wells discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted his and Sarah's wedding plans.
"I don't know if a lot of your fans know this, but [Sarah is] immunocompromised. She's a transplant recipient, so she takes pills so that she doesn't reject this new kidney in her body. We have to be super careful about the pandemic, more so than most people our age," Wells explained on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast. "We had to push it the first time around, that was tough. The thought was to push it to this year."
The Bachelorette alum explained he and Sarah have considered other options. "If this thing continues and we're not able to do it, we'll do a courthouse," he added. "I'm really pushing for Vegas—powder blue suits, Elvis officiant."
Last August, the couple paid tribute to what would've been their wedding day with a special celebration.
"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine," Sarah shared at the time. "I love you to Pluto & back."
Wells echoed the same sentiments, writing, "We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."
No matter when these to walk down the aisle, one thing is certain: They are head over heels for each other. Take a look at their love story here.
