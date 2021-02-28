Sarah Hyland Discusses Her "Love in Quarantine" With Wells Adams and It's So Relatable

Watch : Sarah Hyland Jokes About Lack of Wedding With Wells Adams

Do we hear wedding bells?

Sarah Hyland is getting candid about her love life with Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on Live From E!: Countdown to the Golden Globes.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 27, the Modern Family actress shared a glimpse into her relationship and marriage plans after postponing her wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While discussing Riz Ahmed's incredible red carpet fashion, Sarah raved over the actor, saying, "He can do no wrong in my eyes." The 30-year-old star also pointed out how he's found his special someone and became a married man late last year. Last month, the Venom actor revealed he secretly tied the knot to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

"I have love in quarantine," Sarah shared, jokingly adding, "I just don't know when I'm actually going to get married in quarantine, so I'm not jealous of him at all."