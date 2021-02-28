Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Out With Brightwire CEO John Cooper After Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Does Mary-Kate Olsen have a new man in her life?
The 34-year-old Full House child star-turned-fashion designer was photographed with a man The Daily Mail and other outlets identified as John Cooper, CEO of financial news analysis agency Brightwire, at a restaurant in New York City on Friday, Feb. 26. The two had dinner with friends outdoors at the Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos.
Mary-Kate bundled up in a black jacket and matching booties and a wool beanie, the latter of which she later removed. She paired the look with cuff earrings.
Mary-Kate was all smiles during the outing. She sat next to John and was also seen sipping some white wine at the eatery, known for its seafood dishes. Neither the star nor the businessman commented about their dinner or about each other.
The outing comes a month after she and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker, finalized their divorce at a New York court after reaching a settlement.
Mary-Kate filed papers last May to end their marriage, also requesting that their prenuptial agreement be honored. She and Olivier quietly wed in 2015 in New York City, where they live. The wedding reportedly took place at a private residence in front of about 50 guests.
Mary-Kate, who is notoriously private in general, has occasionally been photographed out on her own in New York City in recent weeks following news of her divorce. In December, she and twin sister, former frequent co-star and The Row fashion label co-founder Ashley Olsen made a rare joint appearance when they were spotted dining together outside at a different restaurant in the city.