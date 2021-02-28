Mary-Kate Olsen Seen Out With Brightwire CEO John Cooper After Olivier Sarkozy Divorce

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Does Mary-Kate Olsen have a new man in her life?

The 34-year-old Full House child star-turned-fashion designer was photographed with a man The Daily Mail and other outlets identified as John Cooper, CEO of financial news analysis agency Brightwire, at a restaurant in New York City on Friday, Feb. 26. The two had dinner with friends outdoors at the Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos.

Mary-Kate bundled up in a black jacket and matching booties and a wool beanie, the latter of which she later removed. She paired the look with cuff earrings.

Mary-Kate was all smiles during the outing. She sat next to John and was also seen sipping some white wine at the eatery, known for its seafood dishes. Neither the star nor the businessman commented about their dinner or about each other.

The outing comes a month after she and ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy, a French banker, finalized their divorce at a New York court after reaching a settlement.