Victoria Monét Gives Birth to Her First Baby and Shares a Sweet Photo

Victoria Monét is a mom.
The 27-year-old singer-songwriter announced on Friday, Feb. 26, that she gave birth to her first child. She and partner John Gaines, a fitness model and trainer, are now the proud parents of a baby girl.
"Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21," Victoria wrote. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world."
In her post, Victoria included a closeup photo of baby Hazel squeezing her finger with her tiny fist, and John's larger hand resting on theirs.
John shared the same pic on his Instagram page, writing, "Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21 I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad."
The music star announced her pregnancy back in December, sharing a photo of herself with a baby bump while wearing a goddess costume, as well as a letter to her unborn baby.
"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy!" Monét wrote. "The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You're forever mine. I got you."
On Feb. 8, Victoria posted a photo of herself with John embracing while standing together in the shallow waters of a lake. She wrote, "We are having a baby any day now!!!"
In addition to her singing career, Monét is also known for writing hit songs for artists and groups such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle.
In 2019, she was nominated for two Grammys for co-writing Ariana's tracks "thank u, next" and "7 Rings."
This year, Victoria is nominated or a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song for co-writing Chloe x Halle's song "Do It." The 2021 Grammys are set to take place on March 14.