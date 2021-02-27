Taylor Swift Says She’s "So Disappointed" to Have to Cancel Lover Fest Concerts

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

It looks like it will be a cruel summer after all.

On Feb. 26, Taylor Swift announced that she would not be rescheduling Lover Fest, the series of concerts she planned for last year to promote her 2019 album Lover, after her touring plans were initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On social media, the "Cornelia Street" singer wrote, "I love coming on here to tell you good news, or to share a new project with you. It's not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I'm sad about. I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we've postponed."

The Grammy winner added that while refunds were made available upon the postponement announcement, she had "hung onto the idea that we could reschedule." With continued uncertainties about when artists can get back to touring due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, however, rescheduling is no longer in the cards.