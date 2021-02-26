Lady Gaga Breaks Her Silence on Stolen French Bulldogs and "Hero" Dog Walker

Watch : Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward for Stolen Dogs

Lady Gaga is asking for help after two of her dogs were kidnapped by an armed robber.

On Friday, Feb. 26, the singer took to social media to ask her millions of followers for help in finding her pets. She shared multiple pictures of the French bulldogs, writing, "My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return."

She added, "Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same."

On the night of Wednesday, Feb. 24, Koji and Gustav were dognapped by a currently unidentified male suspect while out with dog walker Ryan Fischer, who Gaga described as "forever a hero." Gaga's other dog, Asia, was reportedly recovered by police after running away during the altercation.