Simone Biles, Shonda Rhimes and More Black Women Who Inspire Us Daily

It's always a good day to applaud the Black women who are making the world a better place. Here are some of those queens that motivate us with their every move.

By Samantha Schnurr, Taylor Bryant Feb 27, 2021 4:00 PMTags
CelebritiesBlack History Month
Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrating Black Women in Pop Culture

All hail these women. 

While Black History Month is coming to a close, it's always a good day to be inspired by incredible Black women who are changing the world for the better—and making history in the process. From Olympic gymnast Simone Biles to Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, the Black immunologist credited with developing a COVID-19 vaccine, and, of course, Vice President Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black person, person of South Asian descent and woman to hold the position in the United States, there are countless Black women who embody what it means to be awe-inspiring through their work, passions and talents. 

Continuing to re-define what is possible, these are some of the Black women who deserve a major round of applause. 

In the name of social distancing, however, consider this a virtual standing ovation for the Black women who continue to motivate us, encourage us, influence us, and mobilize us to be better, dream bigger and show the world how it's done. 

In their honor, just keep scrolling!

Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett

The viral immunologist has been hailed for her work at the forefront of developing a vaccine for COVID-19. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Disney
Lindsay Peoples Wagner

This trailblazer made history when she became the youngest Editor-in-Chief of any Condé Nast magazine after she was appointed to the role for Teen Vogue

Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock
Nia Dennis

The collegiate gymnast, who was previously a member of the USA National Team, got the attention of former First Lady Michelle Obama with her January 2021 floor routine. "This routine, I believe, is a reflection of everything that I am as a woman today," she later told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I picked a lot of really influential artists, Black artists that had a huge impact in the Black community... We're not allowed to use words and sounds in our floor routine. So, I figured if I wasn't going to be able to say it, I wanted to do it in a different way and shine light on gymnastics."

Paul Hebert/ABC
Rachel Lindsay

Not only is the former reality star the first Black Bachelorette in the show's history, but she has also spoken up about the franchise's flaws regarding representation and diversity. 

Handout/Versace Press Office via Getty Images
Precious Lee

The runway star—who was walked for Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger and Versace—became the first Black curve model to appear in American Vogue in 2015 thanks to an ad for the bold Lane Bryant campaign, #PlusIsEqual. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes

This producing powerhouse is the founder of her own production company, Shondaland. The show runner has given us fan favorites like Scandal, Grey's Anatomy and most recently, Bridgerton.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Vanessa Kingori MBE

In September 2017, she was hired as the Publishing Director of all British Vogue platforms. This made Kingori the first female and person of color to hold the role. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Bozoma Saint John

This businesswoman became Netflix's Global Chief Marketing Officer in 2020. She also previously worked as the CMO for Endeavor and Chief Brand Officer at Uber. 

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cori Bush

A registered nurse, community activist, organizer, single mother, and ordained pastor, Cori Bush has held many important roles. She is the first Black congresswoman from Missouri. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Kamala Harris

Not only is she the first female Vice President, but Harris is also the first Black and South Asian Vice President. She is also the highest-ranking woman ever elected in the history of American government. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Lashana Lynch

This British beauty made history when she was cast as Nomi, the first female 007—a role that was only typically given to white men in the past.

Aflo/Shutterstock
Simone Biles

The beloved Olympic athlete is the most decorated gymnast in American history. 

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Marsai Martin

The Blackish star is Hollywood's youngest executive producer ever! Martin received this record-breaking honor for her 2019 film Little, which she also stars in. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Rihanna

She hasn't released an album since 2016, but the business mogul was named the Richest Female Musician in 2020 by the Sunday Times

Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Jo Martin

The British actress threw fans for a loop when it was revealed she was the Doctor in Doctor Who. She is the first Black woman to play the Doctor after the role has historically been been portrayed by white men. 

LT j g Luke Redito/AP/Shutterstock
Madeline Swegle

She is the U.S. Navy's first black female tactical jet pilot. Swegle's accomplishment comes 40 years after Lt. Cmdr. Brenda Robinson made history in 1980 as the first Black female graduate from Aviation Officer Candidate School. 

