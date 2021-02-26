Nailed It! Teases Double the Trouble and Joey King In LOL-Worthy New Trailer

Watch : Nicole Byer's Missed Opportunity With Viola Davis at Emmys

Just when we thought Nailed It! couldn't get messier.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Netflix released the trailer for Nailed It! Double Trouble, a spinoff for the hit baking competition. The new season, which premieres March 26 on the streaming service, features beloved Nailed It! hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres as they oversee teams of two that attempt to recreate impressive treats in the hope of winning a $10,000 prize.

"Ooh, something smells a little fishy. Could it be Nailed It!? Yes, it is," Byer teases in the new trailer below. "This season is a team competition, double trouble. And, with double the help, maybe we'll get a better cake?"

We're not so sure about that! In fact, Torres is seen later quipping, "This is painful to watch."

Per Netflix's description of the upcoming season, Nailed It! Double Trouble will feature teams made up of everything "from best buds to brothers and sisters."