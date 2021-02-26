HFPA Promises to "Implement an Action Plan" to Recruit Black Members

The organization behind the Golden Globes is speaking out about its plans to create a more inclusive votership.

On the heels of a recent Los Angeles Times piece claiming the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s voting body contained zero Black members, the group said in a statement shared to E! News on Thursday, Feb. 25 that it intends to actively work toward correcting this.

"We are fully committed to ensuring our membership is reflective of the communities around the world who love film, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them," the statement read. "We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

An HFPA spokesperson tells E! News that the group encourages Southern California-based journalists from all backgrounds who contribute to international media outlets to apply.