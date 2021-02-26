This $32 Tie-Dye Lounge Set Has 2,942 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Here's what reviewers are saying:

"Oh my goodness!! This pajama set is the best thing I have purchased on Amazon. They are the most comfortable pj's I have EVER owned. They are so soft on the outside, it's like a cross between suede and fleece, if that's even a thing. The inside is like silk. I was worried at first that the fabric wouldn't breathe and I would get hot, but that wasn't the case at all! They actually keep you cool! Honestly, they are so luxurious and comfortable, I would wear them all day if I could. The care instructions say hand wash only, but I washed them on delicate and it was fine. And the price point is fantastic! Buy them. In every color. You will not be sorry."

"I purchased my second set of pajamas like these, I already have a pants set and wanted a shorts set thats how much I adore these pajamas! For the tie dye I went with my normal size of XL and both the top and bottom fit as they should. The shorts aren't too short and aren't too long, they are just where I like them. The top's sleeves are a good length (I seem to always have a problem with sleeves being a bit too short), and it falls right at my waist. The material is a heavier but also light material if that makes sense, that keeps you warm when your AC is blasting but also doesn't make you hot. These will also be good to wear when it's colder and the house is nice and toasty, and snuggled up under a blanket...so comfy! I will be buying other colors in these sets."

"THISSSS!!!!! This whole pajama set is absolutely amazing, I'm not lying when I say it is the softest thing I have ever bought. I bought a medium because I like things bigger I'm about 5'6 and I weigh 132 pounds. You won't regret buying this."

"Omg you really need this hanging around in a cold AC room. It's incredible soft buttery material kinda like towelish? And I realize an expected benefit that it doesn't get that much hair stick on it because of the slippery material. What a happy accident when you have a shedding golden at home? Must must buy during quarantine. I want to say it's true to size. I normally wear a small but want it to fit a little bit oversized so I ended up order medium."