Join Mastercard and Jennifer Hudson in Supporting Black Women-Owned Businesses Across the U.S.

Paid content created in partnership with Mastercard

Mastercard and Jennifer Hudson have teamed up to uplift Black women-owned businesses across the country!

Mastercard has long been an advocate for the small business community and is reinforcing its previously announced half-billion-dollar investment to support Black communities with the introduction of the Striver's Initiative, a consumer-facing platform aimed to elevate the visibility of Black female business owners who are paving the way for future generations, while encouraging consumers and businesses alike to shop, share and support them.

As part of this initiative, Mastercard is introducing a grant program in partnership with Arian Simone's Fearless Fund, a VC fund built by women of color for women of color, to provide Black women business owners across the U.S with needed funding, but also leverage Mastercard digital tools to further bolster their digital presence of businesses.

Mastercard will kick off this platform with a national ad spot featuring Grammy Award-winner and Mastercard ambassador Jennifer Hudson performing a will.i.am produced rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," which serves as the anthem behind the stories of eight Black women business owners across the country who are paving their Path to Priceless and whose businesses serve as pillars for their community.

This will be complimented by a multi-city educational road show driving awareness of the state of women and minority-owned business in cities across the U.S. providing insights and actions cities can take to foster an equitable business climate in partnership with Create & Cultivate.

Visit mastercard.com/smallbiz to learn more about these efforts, as well as shop Black women-owned businesses, share their stories and support their work!