Where the Heck Do Stars Really Keep Their Awards?

Of all the spectacular features on offer at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's on-the-market eight-bedroom Beverly Hills home, one is a true trophy piece.
Just to the left of the musician's beloved Yamaha piano is an entire set of shelves installed to house the family's impressive collection of awards. Legend's 11 Grammys, a Tony, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an Emmy—the last of which was added to the tippy-top shelf just hours after he received it in 2018 for his work as the titular savior in Jesus Chris Superstar—are all accounted for.
But the honors aren't his alone. Teigen's trophy from when she was named one of Glamour's Women of the Year is on display, as is the plastic bauble her mom Pepper received for surviving the Hot Cheetos and Takis Fuego Challenge.
Though with the ledges overflowing, Teigen has accepted that some of her accolades may have to find a new home, the model-cookbook author-television host-entrepreneur joking ahead of Legend's Emmy victory, "If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it's ok I AM SO PROUD!"
And she's not alone in searching for a spot to house her hardware. Not all stars have a trophy case or mantle or even a shelf dedicated to their achievements.
Some celebs see their award behavior as an act in humility, stashing their Tony or Grammy or Golden Globe or even Oscar in the, uh, s--tiest of places. Others have passed it off to their parents, either as a show of gratitude for all the work they put in to helping achieve their dreams or because they don't quite trust themselves to be responsible for its safekeeping. And, actually, a few aren't entirely sure where their statuettes are at the moment.
But they've all got a story. So before the trophies get handed out at the Feb. 28 Golden Globe Awards, see what happened after these stars thanked the Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press and a room full of their couture-clad peers.