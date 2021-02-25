Inside Lily Collins' World: From Celebrity Kid to Finding Her Own Spotlight and Falling Madly in Love

Watch : Lily Collins Reacts to "Emily in Paris" Golden Globe Nominations

Sure, 2020 wasn't one for the books for most people. But it ended up being Lily Collins' year.

She spent most of it in sweatpants, like so many others, but that just meant she was extremely comfortable as the results of her very busy 2019 unfolded. The veteran actress and Lancôme brand ambassador heads into the Golden Globes Feb. 28 having played a key supporting role in the old-Hollywood epic Mank, which leads all films with six nominations, and as a nominee herself for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, for one of the most talked about shows of quarantine, Emily in Paris.

"Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show's nomination!" the 31-year-old told E! News in a statement when she got the good word. "I'm beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most."

Lily did indeed provide people with a lot of joy (and serious travel inspo for...someday) and she was duly rewarded with joy—and a second season renewal. And before either production had even premiered last year, she got engaged!