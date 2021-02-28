Prince HarryGolden GlobesKardashiansLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Tekashi 69 detailed his astounding 60-pound weight loss, while Sarah Hyland, Cardi B and a member of BTS all changed up hair hues this week.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 28, 2021
The stars are ready for spring.

Several celebrities showed off major hair transformations this week that have us craving warmer temps, including Cardi B and Lana Condor's pretty in pink looks, Sarah Hyland's fiery red hue and BTS member Jungkook's blue 'do. Plus, Lady Gaga and Cara Delevingne also switched up their signature styles, though one of them made the change for a juicy new role. 

In addition to these tress transformations, two celebs also opened up about their very different weight loss journeys. While Tekashi 69 revealed he took a six-month social media break in order to focus on his health, Andra Day shared the shocking steps she took to embody Billie Holiday for Lee Daniel's upcoming biopic of the legendary singer.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Todd Williamson/Getty Images, Takashi Seida/Hulu
Andra Day

The "Rise Up" star revealed the great lengths she went to for her portrayal of Billie Holiday, undergoing a "drastic weight loss."

To play the iconic jazz singer in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Day told W Magazine, "I did some pretty extreme things for the character," including losing almost 40 pounds and adopting some less-than-healthy habits.

"I was originally 163 when I started. I got down to 124," she detailed. "I don't necessarily recommend but to me, I didn't want my body to look like a gym body of 2020 or 2019 at the time. For me, it was important having a period body."

The 36-year-old continued, "I wanted to have a body that looked like that period in time. Starving myself made me very weak on set and slowed me down in a way that really helped with the scenes with heroin. Then I started smoking cigarettes; it made me feel like Billie. I'm very fast, and she's like molasses. Smoking helped to drop me into those dark places."

Instagram
Lana Condor

To all the boys she's loved before...Lara Jean is feelin' pretty in pink!

The Netflix star debuted a bubblegum hue on Feb. 25, sharing her new look on Instagram. The hair transformation comes shortly after Condor released her song "Anyone Else But You" with Anthony De La Torre and she teased that it's up to her fans to see how long she rocks the pastel tresses. 

"Get "Anyone Else But You" to 5 mil streams and I'll keep it..." Condor captioned the selfie. "U know I love my pink."

Th 23-year-old can thank Dimitris Giannetos for the 'do. According to his bio, the hairstylist has styled several celebrities like Camila Cabello and Britney Spears.

"L A N A Condor," Giannetos wrote in a separate post. "Go PiNK or go home!"

Instagram
Cardi B

Spring came early for Cardi B.

The rapper debuted her pink pixie-cut on Feb. 22, showing off the short new 'do in a video posted to her Instagram feed. Donning a Chanel outfit and retro white sunglasses, the 28-year-old captioned the clip, "Up and it's stuck," a lyric from her latest hit song "Up"

Cardi also shared the pastel look to her Stories in several selfies, writing on one photo, "pink hair always gets freezy."

Instagram
Tekashi 69

He's almost lost his name—literally.

The rapper showed off his 60-pound weight loss on Instagram, revealing he had to leave the social media platform for six months because "I was the biggest I ever got."

"I weighed 204 pounds and I was kinda going through a lot in life and I was just constantly eating and eating," the 24-year-old continued. "I told myself to put the music to the side and focus on myself and here I am today 60 pounds lighter at 140."

The hip hop star concluded his post with a message to his fans. 

"ALL THIS TO SAY ... - IN LIFE everyone needs a break," he wrote. "in the chaos of everything that is going on in your life, tell yourself 'I control what happens in my life' do NOT let anyone tell you that things you want it's not possible, that's FALSE!"

BTS/Twitter
Jungkook

This member of BTS isn't singing the blues, he's wearing 'em.

Jungkook caused a frenzy on Twitter when the band's official account posted a photo of his newly dyed blue hair. In the caption for his mirror selfie, he noted he dyed his locks himself. 

Just one month ago, the 23-year-old had opted for a platinum blonde look, begging the question: Which color will Jungkook sport next?

Instagram/Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

The model is ready to find out what life is like on the slightly darker side.

"Blondes have more fun," Delevingne captioned a selfie showing off her newly-darkened locks on Instagram, "but brunettes..."

Previously a platinum blonde, the 28-year-old also cut her hair, sporting a wavy shag with a middle part.

"Cara has such great natural texture in her hair, and I knew a long soft shag would be perfect to enhance that texture," Delevingnge's hairstylist Mara Roszak told Vogue of the trendy look. "I was inspired by this late '70s-early '80s Fast Times skater babe, that feels so Cara. It's got a real rocker/skater vibe while maintaining a natural softness."

Instagram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

Warning: Binge-watching Outlander may cause you to dye your hair red.

Just ask the Modern Family star, who took to Instagram on Wednesday to debut her fiery locks. 

"Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots," she captioned the selfie. "Also, I'm bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time."

Hyland's hairstylist Nikki Lee also shared a photo of the transformation, writing, "I think we should all try red at some point," and dubbing her celeb client "Ginger Witch."

BACKGRID
Lady Gaga

She's not far from the shallow now. 

The "Stupid Love" singer was spotted out in Rome on Wednesday with a new brunette look ahead of her next movie.

For her bellissima outing, the 34-year-old paired her darkened locks with a statement-making leopard print caftan from Celine's fall/winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection, black heels, an embellished face mask and dark sunglasses.

According to Grazia magazine, Gaga has returned to Italy to start filming Gucci in March, with her role as Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, requiring a return to her brunette roots

