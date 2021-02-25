Sarah Hyland Is a Redhead: See Her Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Share Wedding Update

Sarah Hyland is sporting a new 'do.

The 30-year-old actress said goodbye to brunette and hello to rocking red, posting a picture of her fresh look to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

"Getting back to my Scottish/Irish roots," the Modern Family alum captioned the image. "Also, I'm bored and watched all of Outlander for a second time."

Of course, her fiancé, Wells Adams, was all for the hair change. "I love those redheads, man," the Bachelor in Paradise bartender commented while seeing if fans could pick up on the Matthew McConaughey line from Dazed and Confused. "Name the movie."

Hyland can thank Nikki Lee—a celebrity hairstylist whose clients have also included Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts and Julianne Hough—for the lovely locks.

"I think we should all try red at some point," the co-owner of Nine Zero One in West Hollywood, Calif. wrote on Instagram. "@sarahhyland Ginger Witch."

