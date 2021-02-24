Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Re-center Your Home with These Tranquil Additions

Transform your living space into a peaceful, grounded fortress with these must-haves.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Feb 24, 2021
Home is where the heart is.

It's no surprise we've all been spending quite a bit more of our time at home. From lockdowns to lazy Sundays, working from home to ordering in, it's about time we gave our humble abodes the cozy makeovers they deserve.

From luxe linens to air mists for every room, to elegant glasses for a movie night in and crystals to reground yourself, there's so many items that can spruce up a house to make it a home. If you're looking for inspiration for your next online shopping session, look no further than the list below!

SENSORI+ Air Detoxifying Mist Wiruna Night

Looking to bring that crisp night air scent into your home? Sensori has you covered. Awaken the senses with bursts of Ginger, Bitter Orange and Sandalwood, all from natural origins. An added bonus? This mist eliminates airborne toxins without scent masking with the magic of ChlorosPURE detoxifying technology.

$70
Amazon AU

Luigi Bormioli Diamante Chianti Glasses Set

Take your movie night up a notch and snuggle in with one of these exquisite Diamante glasses from Luigi Bormioli. Sturdy yet delicate in the hand, these vessels are perfect for enjoying a glass of red, white or even an evening spritz. This design is made from SON.hyx a superior lead free crystal for an ultraclear glass that will remain sparkling even after 4,000 dishwasher cycles. We're impressed!

$79.95
Myer

Stoned Crystals Ashy Diamond

If you're yet to experience the effects that crystals have on your home and surroundings, let this dazzling piece be your introduction. These cognac-hued beauties are the national gem of Scotland, and are said to bring balance, sharpen instinct, and promote strength and clarity.

"Each crystal offers a unique vibrational resonance that depends on its mineral content," said Ashley Bellino, the founder of Stoned Crystals. "Operating at a higher frequency, the smokey quartz helps bring harmony back into the home and distil those residual energies manifested from a year of complete upheaval."

$219
Stoned Crystals

Glasshouse Fragrances 'Sunrise in Capri' Candle

Hello sunshine! There's no need to get up at dawn to enjoy the soothing scents of this soy-based, triple fragranced candle. Let the sweet notes of Orange Blossom teamed with fresh Jasmine, Coconut and a sparkling Citrus dance upon your senses and awaken your spirit as you rise for the day. We love the neon peach glass setting as well.

$54.95
Glasshouse

Maxwell and Williams Teas & C's Kasbah Tea for 1 with Infuser

Pinky raises at the ready! Serve tea for two one with this charming Kasbah-print teaset, which includes a teapot, cup and saucer for the perfect brew. Made from porcelain with a stainless steel infuser, this easy-to-use and beautifully crafted piece is ideal for cosy days on the couch.

$27.95
Amazon AU

No. 22 Crystal Reine Napkin Rings Set

When sustainability meets class, you get the No. 22 Crystal Reine Napkin Rings Set. Featuring quality craftmanship and exquisite crystals, these fancy table accessories will encourage you to whip out your re-usable fabric napkins over paper anyday. Each crystal piece is unique and expertly handcrafted, so no two crystals on the napkin rings will have the same shape or size.

$149
No. 22

Locako Majestic Ocean Kissed Collagen

Remember, your body is a temple, too! Take care of yourself inside to thrive on the outside, made easy thanks to this easy-to-take, one-shot-a-day powder collagen. The Majestic blend is made of 100% pure Bioactive Marine Collagen clinically proven and designed to improve your skin health, elasticity, and skin structure, and help decrease the appearance of cellulite as well as strengthen your hair, skin and nails. Win!

$49.95
Locako

Wiltshire Enamel Bake Tray

Make your home a sanctuary for good food and good times by cooking up something extraordinary in this tough and reliable bake tray. Big enough to roast up a family chicken or tray of tasty roast veggies, this piece will become a staple in your cookwear cupboard. The rustic enamel tray also makes a great serving dish!

$31
Wiltshire

Luxotic Panorama Queen Quilt Set

Be the queen of your castle with a luxe new quilt set made for morning snuggles. Printed directly on a 100% cotton fabric that has a high thread count of 300, this rich, vibrant design features tropical birds and lush foliage for an elevated look. Pair with soft, fluffy cushions and you're all set.

$149.95
Luxotic

Myles Gray Restore Crystal Infused Bath Soak

 

The best part of any day? Soaking it all away in a long, hot bath. Elevate your tub game with a crystal-infused (!) bath soak to really lift your spirits and take care of aches and pains. This marvelous multi-tasker restores and rejuvenates the mind and skin, helps heal scars and age spots, revitalizes the skin and even works to eliminate wrinkles.

$27.95
Myles Gray

