Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Why Women Everywhere Love Free People's Way Home Shorts

These uber flattering shorts are a must-have!

By Emily Spain Feb 25, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Best-Selling Free People Short

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a good chance you've seen these colorful shorts all over social media. Free People's Way Home short is going viral for good reasons! The warm-up style running shorts feature a smocked waistband and high-rise fit, which make them the ultimate workout short. Not to mention, you can choose from 11 unique colors! Whether you're boxing, running, planking or jumping, the Way Home short will provide comfort and style.

To score the best-selling short that will empower you to finish your workout, scroll below!

read
9 Girlfriend Collective Items We're Obsessed With This Month

The Way Home Shorts

With a boldly smocked waistband with a high-rise silhouette and split hem, these shorts will allow you to run, jump, squat or stretch without worry. And 1% of Free People activewear purchases benefit non-profit Girls Inc.

$30
Free People

For more fashion must-haves, check out this sexy & feminine $33 mini dress that has 603 Five-Star Amazon reviews.

Trending Stories

1

Why Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Isn't Ready to Share Baby Photos

2

You'll Forever Notice Jennifer Aniston's Friends Vocal Habit

3

Britney Spears Says Her Body Looks "Different" After This Change

4

Kim Kardashian's New Photo of Son Psalm Proves Time Is Flying

5
Breaking

Katharine McPhee Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With David Foster