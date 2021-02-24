The Challenge’s Ashley Cain "Felt Broken and Numb" After Learning His Baby's Cancer Returned

Ashley Cain's difficult journey isn't over yet.

The Challenge star revealed this week that he thought his 6-month-old daughter, Azaylia Diamond, would be coming home from the hospital following her battle with cancer.

However, 10 minutes before she was supposed to leave, Ashley was "urgently informed" that Azaylia's leukemia had returned.

"Today was supposed to be a day of unquestionable happiness," he wrote on Instagram on Feb. 23. "However, it turned out like most days on this journey; A miracle blindsided by heartbreak!"

He shared a video of his baby girl ringing the bell to mark the end of her treatment, while he told the hospital staff, "We'll be staying positive." Ashley thanked them for their "amazing" care for the parents as well as the patient.

The reality star, 30, explained that he and partner Safiyya Vorajee were told a few days ago that Azaylia would be ringing the bell, coming home and resuming treatment two days per week as an outpatient.