Tom Holland Weighs In on Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Cameo Rumors

Are fans getting any hints about Spider-Man 3? Not from Tom Holland.
During the Feb. 23 episode of The Tonight Show, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star didn't blink an eye (literally) when Jimmy Fallon asked him about rumors of Jamie Foxx returning for a cameo to reprise his role as Electro.
The same went for his Spider-Man predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. "You can't confirm or deny?" Fallon asked.
"It would be amazing if they were, because they haven't told me that yet," the 24-year-old star responded. "And I am Spider-Man, and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me."
"But at the moment," he ultimately answered, "there is no cameo from the two boys."
While this may all be true, the late-night host raised an important point. "But they do keep things from you, though, don't they?" Fallon asked. As fans may recall, the movie star has let the cat out of the bag in the past when it came to Marvel films, so rumor has it that he gets a different script than the rest of the cast.
"Actually, it's getting to the point where it's really frustrating," he told Fallon of info being withheld. "Because I feel like now I've progressed. I'm a trustworthy member of The Avengers. And I haven't really ever spoiled anything."
He paused for a minute before adding, "Well, there's a few things, but no big things. We'll leave it at that."
Fallon, who's not shy about his Marvel fandom, corrected him with a laugh. "Wait, you actually have," the host reiterated. "You actually have."
Outside of the script, fans are still awaiting the official title of the third installment, and the stars have so far been no help in uncovering its true title.
On Feb. 23, Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon took to their Instagram account to share the same still from the upcoming movie along with similar captions. However, each of them announced a different title with all of the versions including the word "home," a spin on the first and second film names.
Holland's announcement read "Spider-Man: Phone Home" while Zendaya's was "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker" instead. As for Batalon's, his post had the very believable title "Spider-Man: Home Slice."
Way to trolls the fans, guys.
