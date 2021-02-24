Ricki Lake's Story of How Fiancé Ross Burningham Proposed May Make You Blush

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Couples We Love

Ricki Lake is sharing all the details on how her fiancé Ross Burningham popped the question.

The former talk show host dished on their engagement during the Feb. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. At one point, Andy Cohen asked Lake if she was surprised by the proposal.

"Yes, he was surprised, too. There's no ring yet," the 52-year-old star replied, flashing her hand. "But I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. It was romantic, it was very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

The engagement comes less than a year after Lake and Burningham met. "We've only actually known each other since the end of June," she explained. "So, it's just been about six months, and he was a booty call for a few months there."

But as the adage goes: When you know, you know. "He is wonderful," the Hairspray alum continued. "Everyone in my life who's met him just gets it. We're great together."