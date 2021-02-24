You'll Never Be Able to Watch Friends Again Without Noticing Jennifer Aniston's Vocal Habit

Watch : Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to "Friends" in Iconic PCAs Speech

If you don't want to forever change the way you think about Friends while it plays in the background as you fall asleep every night, we have a quick message: Ahem, you might want to stop reading right away.

It's become a bit of a TikTok trend to point out Friends Easter eggs and oddities, and the latest one was recently brought to the public's collective attention by an individual with the username @cts.trphe. In response to a prompt about media tropes that become impossible to ignore, the user pointed out a vocalization that Jennifer Aniston used while portraying Rachel Green on the enduring NBC sitcom before it signed off in 2004.

"Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts on any [episode] that she's in," the individual shared in the viral post. "It's very specific, and it's very hard to unsee once you notice it."