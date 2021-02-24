Kenan Thompson on Trying Something New With Kenan and Moving On from Saturday Night Live

Watch : Kenan Thompson & Chris Redd Exclusive: From "SNL" to "Kenan"

Kenan Thompson does not have an answer to your questions about leaving Saturday Night Live.

He knows he's been on the show for nearly 20 years and is now the longest-tenured cast member ever. He also knows he's got a brand new NBC show of his own—appropriately titled Kenan, Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.—that shoots on the other side of the country. He knows it's ridiculous to fly between L.A. and N.Y.C. multiple times a week to be able to do both things. He also knows people tend to leave SNL when they want to do something else, like a network sitcom. But what would SNL be without Kenan at this point?

"It's a weird thing. Before, I was having a problem associating that the show was the same show before I got there. I was such a big fan of it and then to see me on it, I was like, 'Is this the same show? This is crazy!'" he tells E! News. "And now, I've been there so long that it would be weird for me to leave it, which is even crazier. So I don't even know what to do at this point."