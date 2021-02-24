This Sexy & Feminine $33 Mini Dress Has 603 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've found the perfect spring dress for less than $40. It's the Eytino Sexy V-Neck Open Back Mini Dress from Amazon, available in a whopping 30 different colors and prints. This flowy dress has a sexy open back, plus more than 600 five-star reviews.

Shop this feminine, flirty dress below and hear more about what reviewers have to say!