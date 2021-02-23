Inside Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ “Plans for Their Future” After PDA-Packed Beach Day

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have kissed and made up—literally.
Over the weekend, The Bachelorette stars were spotted sharing a steamy smooch on the beach in Nokomis, Fla.
Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, walked barefoot along the coast, with him in shorts and her in a flowing white coverup worn over her bikini. They took a stroll in the sand, hand-in-hand, as Dale carried a refreshing drink.
Witnesses saw Clare playfully spank her former fiancé, and he later carried her back into the hotel while photographers congratulated the couple on their reconciliation.
Last year, they got engaged on the reality show after just four episodes. However, Clare claimed Dale blindsided her when he announced their breakup on social media in January. The former athlete then faced accusations of cheating on his bride-to-be throughout their engagement.
During Valentine's Day weekend, Clare "finally caved" and flew in to meet him in the Sunshine State. On Sunday, Feb. 21, they were again spotted enjoying their Florida getaway, though Clare wasn't wearing her 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring at the time.
A source now tells E! News that Clare and Dale have been having long talks and are "making plans for their future together," because "they both want to make it work."
The source says, "Clare visiting him in Florida really sealed the deal for her. She is so smitten and will do whatever it takes to make it work between them."
The only problem they foresee is where they will spend majority of their time, because they live on opposite coasts, with her based in Sacramento, Calif., and Dale spending time in New York. Still, the lovers have been making plans to see each other and "continue to date." Dale even invited her to come to New York City next month, according to the source.
"They have had a great week together and are already acting like they are back together," the insider shares. "It's been a fun week for both of them and they both hope the relationship continues that way. They both seem happy together and have been able to move past the drama."
Last week, a source close to Clare exclusively told E! News why the hairstylist was moving on from the gossip and trying to work things out. "Dale had regret over everything that happened between him and Clare and has been reaching out to her," the source revealed. "She finally caved and decided to answer his calls and talk it out."
The breakup earlier this year really affected the ABC star. She explained during an Instagram Live session that she was "struggling pretty bad" for a long time. Clare went on, "I'm getting to the point now where I'm trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn, because it's a dark place to be in when you've got a lot of stuff compiled on each other."
An insider told E! News "it's been very hard" for her to work through her feelings and reunite with him.
They weren't officially back together last week, but it appears the past few days in the sun helped them grow closer together. On Feb. 17, they sat down for dinner at Rosebud's Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Fla., where witnesses said they "looked totally in love."