Travis Scott Reveals How Daughter Stormi Webster Has Changed His Life

Travis Scott is first and foremost a father.
In an interview with director Robert Rodriguez for i-D, the "SICKO MODE" rapper revealed how daughter Stormi Webster changed his life. According to the 28-year-old artist, becoming a father to three-year-old Stormi has had "a huge impact."
"Fatherhood influences my job," the Houston-born hit maker shared. "It's a major inspiration, you know what I'm saying? Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."
As he continued, Travis highlighted the "crazy" difference between his generation and his daughter's generation. "Stormi's generation is way different from mine, and she's way different from my younger brother and sister," he explained. "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move."
Per Travis, he's noticed the way young Stormi consumes content, including movies, music and YouTube.
Thus, he's realized the significance of his celebrity status. He relayed, "She realises she's there, she's ready to see now. I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly."
Furthermore, Travis declared that, since welcoming Stormi with Kylie Jenner in February 2018, he doesn't "live for myself anymore."
He remarked, "I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like… I love that."
As for when new music will drop? Travis simply teased: "It's coming. Coming soon. You can bet that."
For those who may not know, Travis and Kylie's daughter turned 3 years old earlier this month. While the famed rapper and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star aren't currently a couple, as they called it quits back in 2019, the duo has made an active effort to raise Stormi together.
In fact, earlier this month, an E! News source said the pair have been "amazing co-parents" and are following a "great routine."
