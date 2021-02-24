Tiger WoodsGolden GlobesKardashiansBridgertonLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

All the Ways Netflix's Ginny & Georgia Reminds Us of Gilmore Girls

If Netflix's Ginny & Georgia reminds you of Gilmore Girls, you're not alone. See all the parallels we spotted between the two shows.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 24, 2021
Gilmore Girls
"We're like the Gilmore Girls, but with bigger boobs."

It's safe to say that Netflix's new comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia is giving us major Gilmore Girls vibes. In fact, as you can see from the quote above, Georgia (Brianne Howey) makes reference to the beloved '00s series in the very first episode.

While Ginny & Georgia is in no way a carbon copy of Amy Sherman-Palladino's mother-daughter comedy, we found ourselves noticing several parallels between the two shows. Like Gilmore Girls, which follows single mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) as they navigate life in a small Connecticut town, Ginny & Georgia features the titular characters attempting to have a normal life as they settle down in a picturesque New England town.

There's also local café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack), who is reminiscent of Gilmore Girls' diner owner Luke (Scott Patterson). But instead of Luke pouring Lorelai her third cup of coffee, it's Joe handing Georgia a nice glass (or two) of wine. And like Lorelai, Georgia is no stranger to a love triangle—or square.

Even though Joe and Georgia seem to have a connection, it's the local mayor (Scott Porter) who has caught the single mom's eye. There is also Georgia's motorcycle-riding ex and Ginny's father Zion (Nathan Mitchell), who likes to pop back into the picture here and there. Sound like Christopher Hayden (David Sutcliffe) to anyone else?

Like we said, Ginny & Georgia has big Gilmore Girls energy. However, Lorelai was never in a motorcycle gang nor did she have ex-husbands mysteriously die before arriving in Stars Hollow. So, there are certainly a few noticeable differences.

Netflix's description even teases, "it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past follows them to threaten her and her family's fresh start."

Frank Ockenfels/Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Netflix

Still, we invite you to take a closer look at all the parallels between Gilmore Girls and Ginny & Georgia by scrolling through the images below.

The Quick-Witted Single Mom

Like Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham), Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) is charming, beautiful, self-made and had her daughter when she was only a teenager. Thus, her 15 year old sometimes feels more mature than her mom, especially when Georgia tries to act cool. Georgia would do anything to protect her kids, which is why she's relocated herself, Ginny and son Austin to a small New England town.

A Well-Read Teenage Daughter

Shy, sensitive and a lover of books. No, we aren't talking about Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

While Georgia is the epitome of an extrovert, bookish Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) shies away from the spotlight. Yet, a small New England town and a new school has given Ginny the opportunity to make friends for the first time, date and break out of her comfort zone.

Will They or Won't They?

A flannel-wearing café owner. While this could easily be the descriptor of Gilmore Girls' Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), we're actually talking about Ginny & Georgia's Joe (Raymond Ablack). Like Lorelai and Luke, Georgia and Joe have an obvious connection. Yet, they both seem to fight the attraction.

Nonetheless, the two quickly become friends, with Georgia taking advantage of Joe's generosity here and there. Don't forget, Lorelai and Luke started off as just friends!

The Optimistic BFF

While no one can replace Lorelai's cheery best friend Sookie (Melissa McCarthy) in our hearts, Ginny & Georgia's Ellen (Jennifer Robertson) may be a close second. After warm, honest and funny Ellen helps Georgia assimilate to life in their small town, the next door neighbor quickly becomes a confidant for the single mom.

Mr. Right...Now

As Gilmore Girls fans well know, Lorelai's chemistry with Rory's teacher Max (Scott Cohen) was insane—thanks to the relationship being frowned upon. Their banter was impeccable, their connection undeniable but, Lorelai was not ready to let another person into her little family with Rory. Will this be Mayor Paul Randolph's (Scott Porter) fate on Ginny & Georgia?

Paul and Georgia have a noticeable connection. The only problem? He's her boss. So, we've got a somewhat forbidden romance with a single mom used to relying on herself, which doesn't bode well for Paul.

The Queen Bee

Although Maxine (Sara Waisglass) is far more welcoming to Ginny than Paris (Liza Weil) was to Rory, the Ginny & Georgia high school queen bee is ready to turn on those who cross her. Like Paris, Maxine has two sidekicks who'll do pretty much whatever she tells them. Maxine may have a shinier disposition, but she's equally ruthless.

The First Boyfriend

Similarly to Rory's first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki), Ginny's first boyfriend Hunter (Mason Temple) is well-mannered and loyal. However, like Dean, Hunter doesn't fully understand Ginny, which puts a strain on their relationship.

Bad Boy Boyfriend

Move over, Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia). There's a new bad boy heartthrob on TV.

Just like Rory, Ginny finds herself in a love triangle between a sweet-natured boyfriend and a brooding suitor. While Ginny has love for Hunter, she can't help but be drawn to Marcus (Felix Mallard), Maxine's brother. Similarly to Jess, Marcus has no interest in being popular, schoolwork or being told what to do.

Ginny & Georgia is streaming now on Netflix.

