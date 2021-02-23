Tiger Woods Golfed With Dwyane Wade and Jada Pinkett Smith One Day Before Car Crash

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Talks Fame and Ex Tiger Woods

In the 24 hours leading up to his involvement in a car accident, Tiger Woods gave celebrities like Dwyane Wade a personal golf lesson.

Woods spent time on the green with the basketball star, Jada Pinkett Smith and David Spade for a Golf Digest and GOLFTV project.

Wade shared a video of himself with Woods on Instagram, where he thanked the golf star for taking the time to teach him.

"So I told ya'll I was about to do something amazing today," he began as he panned the camera to the professional golfer. "And I got an opportunity—I saw the G.O.A.T., he's not comfortable with it, but—an opportunity with this guy right here man."

He then added, "Tiger, thank you for teaching me something. How good am I or how bad am I?" To which Woods replied as he shook his head, "Good" and added with a laugh, "We're getting better, we're getting better."

Wade also shared a series of photos of the two athletes on the course, which he captioned, "The reason I picked up a golf club. Yesterday was a pretty cool day! Thank you @tigerwoods @golfdigest for this dope opportunity!"