Ashley Judd Recalls the "Trauma" She Experienced in Her Body and Soul After Leg Injury

Ashley Judd's heart is filled with gratitude.
Less than two weeks after revealing her serious leg injury in the Congo rainforest, the actress is updating fans on her recovery while giving credit to those who helped save her life.
"I want to give my deepest and most vulnerable thanks to Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, for making split second decisions upon my arrival," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 22. "I arrived to them from DRC in terrible shape and my leg had no pulse. I desperately needed a blood transfusion. Their sisters (nurses) are exemplary, technically top notch, and they cared for the trauma in my body as well as my soul with equal proficiency."
As doctors tried to stabilize her leg, Ashley also recalled receiving care while the COVID B.1.351 strain was "plaguing" the area.
"Sunninghill is world class and a wonder," she praised. "Thank you to my trauma surgeon, anesthesiologist, head of nursing, hospital management—everyone."
In her latest Instagram post, Ashley also gave thanks to her dad who was able to come to South Africa after being vaccinated for the coronavirus.
"He has been my rock, companion, resource, helped me listen to so many doctors, critical support system, and kind, loving presence as I have wept and wept," the UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador shared. "We then made the 22 hour—4 flights—to America thanks to unbelievably efficient disaster travel insurance on an Air Ambulance."
Ashley continued, "In an American hospital, I had to continue to wait for the tissue damage and swelling to reduce. Eventually I was qualified to have the 8-hour surgery to repair the bones, decompress the hemorrhaging nerve and pick the shards of bones out of the nerve. I am now recovering from surgery."
Earlier this month, Ashley revealed that she severely injured her leg during an excursion in the Congo rainforest when she tripped over a fallen tree in the dark. She was originally in the area as part of a research group studying an endangered species of apes called bonobos.
As her recovery continues, the 52-year-old activist is grateful for the well wishes from friends and strangers alike.
"I'm very thankful to all of the experts, including that expert pictured, my Pop, who is rubbing my foot to remind my foot while it still cannot move that it is connected to my body," Ashley explained. "I am up and around already. Thank you for your care and kind words. Let us always remember those without insurance. Let us remember those who do not have choices. Let us remember those who are lonely and afraid."