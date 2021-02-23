Pregnant TikTok Star Zoe LaVerne Slams Rumors the Dad Is a 13-Year-Old

Zoe LaVerne is setting the record straight.

After announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, the 19-year-old TikTok star confirmed her 20-year-old boyfriend Dawson Day is the father of her child.

According to The Daily Mail, Zoe kissed a 13-year-old fan named Connor in 2020 and later posted a video in which she denied grooming him and acknowledged "the age is a bad thing."

"Yes, it's wrong. Yes, it's not good," she said at the time, per the outlet. "We both realized that and we stopped."

After she posted pictures of two positive pregnancy tests on Feb. 22, followers began questioning the paternity. But Zoe made it clear that Dawson is the dad.

"This is the father of my child. Stop saying other wise [sic]. How would that even make any kind of since [sic]?" she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself with Dawson. "Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in ur own business."