Frances McDormand Explains Why She Turned Down Media Interviews for 10 Years

Frances McDormand's career is as hot as ever, and she's proud to not have relied on the media to get to that point.

The two-time Oscar winner, who rarely grants interviews, spoke to the New York Times in a piece published on Monday, Feb. 22, and she explained why she spent a decade actively eschewing the normal spotlight that typically comes with stardom.

Frances' breakout Hollywood moment came with 1996's Fargo, produced and co-written by her husband Ethan Coen. After her role as Marge Gunderson in the darkly comedic crime flick earned the performer her first Academy Award, she hired a publicist and instructed him to decline nearly all media opportunities that would come her way.

"I made a very conscious effort not to do press and publicity for 10 years in what other people would think would be a very dangerous moment in a female actor's career, but it paid off for exactly the reasons I wanted it to," said the 63-year-old actress. "It gave me a mystery back to who I was, and then in the roles I performed, I could take an audience to a place where someone who sold watches or perfume and magazines couldn't."