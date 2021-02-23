Kim Kardashian Listens to Olivia Rodrigo's Breakup Anthem After Divorcing Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Kim Kardashian is proving she's as big a fan of Olivia Rodrigo's smash hit as the rest of us are.

The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently filed for divorce from Kanye West, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Feb. 22 to share footage looking out a car window during a drive. Appropriately, the song accompanying the video was Olivia's wildly popular tune "Drivers License," which centers on the aftermath of a painful breakup.

Kim's video featured the portion of the song with the lyrics, "All my friends are tired of hearing how much I miss you/ But I kinda feel sorry for them/ 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do."

The song continued, "Today I drove through the suburbs/ And pictured I was driving home to you/ I know we weren't perfect but I've never felt this way for no one/ And I just can't imagine how you could be so OK now that I'm gone."