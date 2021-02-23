Is Queen Elizabeth Attempting to Overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview?

The first Sunday in March is shaping up to be the greatest day of the year for fanatics of Britain's royal family—and also for anyone who relishes peak awkwardness.

In a move that raised plenty of eyebrows over the timing, Westminster Abbey's official website posted on Monday, Feb. 22 that Queen Elizabeth II will give her annual address in honor of Commonwealth Day on Sunday, March 7. The message will air during a BBC One special entitled A Celebration for Commonwealth Day, which replaces the in-person Commonwealth Day service that had been planned for March 8 but was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Queen will appear in a pre-taped message from Windsor Castle, while Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are set to participate in the event as well.

And now, here's where things get exciting. As royal followers know, March 7 is also the day that Oprah Winfrey will interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for CBS, marking the couple's first interview since announcing that they are expecting their second child.