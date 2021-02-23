Meet Christina Milian and Ne-Yo's New Co-Stars For Starz's Step Up Series

Both new and familiar faces.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, E! News exclusively learned the names of those who will be joining Christina Milian and Ne-Yo for Starz's reimagined Step Up TV series. While there are plenty of new faces to meet, a fan favorite has returned to the series in a lead role.
Dancer Rebbi Rosie, who has performed alongside Beyoncé, Pharrell and more, has joined the cast as Angel. Per the character description, Angel "has descended into the world of High Water with an air of mystery and a backpack full of cash. She's running from the place she calls home, the seedy underworld of London's organized crime families. Now, Angel has come to the one place in the world where she can make her dreams a reality, High Water. Battle ready and street wise, Angel is ready to take on High Water and prove that she belongs amongst the best dancers in the world, all while breaking the hearts of these American guys and gals hopelessly entranced by her mix of raw swagger and British charm."
As for her fellow new series regulars? Keiynan Lonsdale, who is best known for his work in The Flash and Love, Simon, will join Step Up by replacing Petrice Jones as Tal.
Here's how Starz described Tal in the reimagined show: "Once an outcast from Ohio, taken from his mother and dropped in the tough streets of Atlanta. Tal faced persecution for his eccentricities, his sexuality, and his refusal to submit to the expectations of others. Dancing his way into High Water, literally, beaten and bloodied, Tal became the pride of Sage Odom's elite dance crew. Now, the lead dancer for Sage's massive tour, Tal must continue to be the most crucial piece in a support system that carries his friends, his family, and a billion-dollar tour. He is lean, graceful, and courageous, just like his nickname: the greyhound."
Power's Enrique Murciano also joins the cast as Cruz, a lawyer eager to make a name for himself as a celebrity defense attorney. According to Starz, the up-and-coming cutthroat attorney hopes to secure his reputation by defending Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) from a murder accusation.
The character description notes: "As Cruz fights through the intrigue and conspiracy to save Sage's life and career, he can't help but think to the future, imagining himself sauntering down a red carpet like an urban cowboy in his sharply tailored Dries Van Noten."
Step Up fans will recognize this next actor as Terayle Hill is reprising his seasons one and two role of Marquise. This casting news comes two weeks after Milian was tapped to replace the late Naya Rivera in the role of Collette. Additional cast members include Faizon Love, Jade Chynoweth, Carlito Olivero, Terrence Green, Eric Graise, Tricia Helfer and Kendra Oyesanya.
Step Up, which was created by Holly Sorensen, began filming its latest installment in Atlanta this month. The first two seasons, which originally aired on YouTube, will be available on Starz platforms on Mar. 5 and air Fridays at 8 p.m.