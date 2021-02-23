Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Welcome Baby No. 3

Duggar fans: It's time to update that family tree!
E! News can exclusively reveal that Kendra Duggar and Joseph Duggar are officially parents to a baby girl. The Counting On stars welcomed their third child on the evening of Friday, Feb. 19. She weighed in at 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20.25 inches long.
As for the newborn's name, Kendra and Joseph landed on a very fitting choice: Brooklyn Praise Duggar!
Baby Brooklyn joins Kendra and Joseph's older children, Garrett David Duggar, 2, and Addison Renee Duggar, 15 months.
The proud parents tell E! News that their newest addition is already fitting in wonderfully as they adjust to life as a family of five.
"It seems like just yesterday we were at the altar dreaming of a future together, including having children," Kendra and Joseph share in an exclusive statement. "Wow, here we are with another new addition and we couldn't be more thankful for her."
The reality TV personalities continued, "It seems the entire family is already in love with Brooklyn Praise. Children really are an inheritance from the Lord and we are so honored to be her parents! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."
Joseph, 26, is the seventh child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. He was first introduced to Kendra, 22, through church, and they began officially courting in 2017. That same year, Joseph popped the question to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna Duggar's wedding, and they exchanged vows in Sept. 2017.
It was during their wedding ceremony that Joseph and Kendra shared their first kiss.
These days, the couple is focused on their ever-growing inner circle. In fact, Kendra's mom is also pregnant with a baby girl, which will mark her ninth child. Days before giving birth, Kendra shared a photo of the pair getting in some last-minute shopping together.
