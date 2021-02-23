Wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.
According to a Department of Justice news release, Emma Coronel Aispuro was arrested at a Virginia airport on Monday, Feb. 22. The 31-year-old wife of the notorious drug kingpin is accused of participating in an international drug trafficking operation.
Aispuro, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S.
She will make a virtual appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Guzman's wife is also accused of helping to coordinate his July 11, 2015 escape from Altiplano prison, located in Juarez, Mexico, per the DOJ press release.
During this time, Sean Penn visited El Chapo at his hideout, where he conducted a controversial and wide-ranging interview about the drug lord's life and crimes.
The interview was published one day after the infamous drug trafficker was arrested in January 2016. El Chapo was subsequently taken back to prison, at which point Aispuro and others allegedly began planning a second escape for Guzman.
Ultimately, the Sinaloa drug cartel leader was extradited to the United States in 2017, where he was convicted of 17 charges.
Guzman is now serving life in prison, plus 30 years, at ADX Florence, a supermax prison in Colorado.
Aispuro, a former beauty queen, is Guzman's fifth wife. The pair married in 2007, when she was just 18 years old. Together, they share two twin daughters, Maria Joaquina and Emali Guadalupe.