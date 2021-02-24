Why Married at First Sight's Paige Is "Honored" to Call Chris Her Husband Amid Pregnancy Drama

Watch : "MAFS" Newlyweds Paige & Chris on Spouse's Intriguing Qualities

What happens in Vegas, doesn't always stay in Vegas.

In recent weeks, Married at First Sight fans watched five couples from Atlanta celebrate their new status as husband and wife while honeymooning at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. While some marriages grew to new heights, one faced a shocking twist.

During the vacay, Chris revealed to his wife Paige that he was expecting a child with his ex-fiancée. While trying to process the news, Paige chose to focus on the good qualities in her new husband.

"I think he's very ambitious and goal oriented," she exclusively told E! News during the honeymoon. "I think he has the ability to be a great provider, not just financially, but someone who can be able to lead our household if we foresee a family in the future. I think he has a lot of admirable qualities."

Paige continued, "I think he's very humble for everything he's accomplished in such a short period of time. I've never met someone as well accomplished as [him]. I'm honored to call him my husband because it's encouraging to see a man start from such a lowly place in life and it didn't let it define him."