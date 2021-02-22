How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Making Sure Their Kids Aren't Affected by Their Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their four children first.

As the couple continues to work out the specifics of their divorce agreement, multiple sources confirm to E! News that the pair has agreed to joint custody in hopes of keeping things relatively normal for the kids.

"Kim thinks it's important that the kids have a relationship with their dad and that he is a big part of their lives," a source close to the reality star exclusively explained to E! News. "For now, the kids have primarily been with Kim and living at the house. Any time Kanye wants to see them, he can. She is not stopping him."

The source added, "Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that he is welcome to spend time with them whenever he wants."

A separate insider echoed these sentiments and explained that both mom and dad are still very much involved with all four children.