Jessica Szohr Celebrates Her "Resilient and Strong" Body Less Than a Month After Giving Birth

Jessica Szohr is showering herself with self-love.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram on Feb. 22 to share a body positive message after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Bowie Ella Richardson.

"Still blows my mind that I grew a little human inside me," she wrote alongside with three selfies in a bra and body shaper. "My body transformed into her home for 10 months. While I look forward to getting back to exercising, I am grateful for my fast metabolism and I am proud of my body... it is resilient and strong!"

The new mom also gave a special shout-out to her body shaper by writing, "And with the support of my @bumpsuit waist trainer - I always felt in shape. Kept my mid area in one place and wasn't uncomfortable... and trust me I know what uncomfortable feels like ;) #postpartum."

As fans may recall, the star welcomed her baby girl—who she shares with boyfriend Brad Richardson—to the world by announcing her arrival on Instagram.