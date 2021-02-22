Mila Kunis Is Set to Star in Your Next Favorite Netflix Thriller

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is quite literally the luckiest girl alive.

That's because she's officially starring in—drum roll please—the film adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Luckiest Girl Alive. The mystery novel, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller in 2015, is now taking shape for the small screen at Netflix. On Monday, Feb. 22, the streaming platform confirmed the Bad Moms actress will star in the movie, which centers on Knoll's protagonist Ani FaNelli, described as a "sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all."

While the character's life seems to be falling perfectly into place—she works at a glossy magazine and is about to tie the knot—her past soon creeps back up on her. "When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School," the film's logline reads, "Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."

In addition to starring in the film, Kunis will also produce through her Orchard Farm Productions company. Knoll will serve as an executive producer and Mike Barker, who's been behind the camera for The Handmaid's Tale and Fargo, is set to direct.