Proof Julia Roberts and Sean Penn's Watergate Drama Gaslit Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought

It's time to take another look at the Watergate scandal.
On Monday, Feb. 22, Starz revealed that the Julia Roberts and Sean Penn-led anthology series Gaslit will live on its network. Adapted from season one of Slate's Slow Burn podcast, which examined the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, Gaslit will showcase the lesser known aspects of the political controversy.
Here's how Starz described the series: "Gaslit is a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal – from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down."
Specifically, the new anthology series will have Roberts front-and-center as Martha Mitchell, a popular Southern socialite and wife to the President's Attorney General. And, we're happy to report, Penn is to star opposite Roberts as Attorney General John Mitchell.
Starz' description continued with, "Despite her party affiliation, she's the first person to publicly sound the alarm on Nixon's involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and her personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, Mitchell is Nixon's most trusted advisor and best friend. Temperamental, foulmouthed and ruthless – yet hopelessly in love with his famously outspoken wife – he'll be forced to choose between Martha and the President."
We're certainly looking forward to Roberts' portrayal of the famous Mouth of the South. Former Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer previously portrayed Martha in a 2019 episode of Drunk History.
Gaslit has Captain Fantastic's Matt Ross in the role of director and executive producer and Robbie Pickering as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Roberts, Lisa Gillan, Marisa Yeres Gill, Gabriel Roth and Josh Levin.
Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton were previously attached to this series but, according to The Wrap, left months ago due to scheduling conflicts.
Gaslit is slated to begin production in the spring and will be produced by UCP for Starz.
(E! and UCP are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)