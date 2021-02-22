Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam HBO's "Shoddy Hit Piece" Allen v. Farrow

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn are speaking out about HBO's docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.

In a statement to Variety released by the couple's spokesperson—Woody's sister, producer Letty Aronson—the couple claimed the documentarians "had no interest in the truth."

"Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement continued. "Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so."

Amy Herdy, who produced Allen v. Farrow, told Variety she started reaching out to Allen's then-publicist, Leslee Dart, in 2018 to try to interview him for the docuseries.

"I reached out to his rep a few times to try and interview him then—and got crickets back," she said. "I know they got my request, because I was able to get an assistant on the phone saying, ‘You are getting my emails, right?' And she said yes. But they never responded."

The documentary, which premiered on Feb. 21, examines Dylan Farrow's sexual abuse accusations against her adoptive father Woody. It also explores Woody's custody battle with Mia Farrow and his relationship with Mia's adoptive daughter and his now wife of 23 years.