Ne-Yo Set to Welcome Baby No. 5: See His and Wife Crystal Smith's Sweet Pregnancy Announcement

Ne-Yo's family is getting bigger!

The "Another Love Song" singer and his wife Crystal Smith shared the exciting news that they're expecting!

Making the pregnancy reveal even cuter, the two posted a heartwarming announcement on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21. "Overjoyed to announce...," the 41-year-old star captioned his post, "...the family is expanding."

"You ready baby? Let's go," he added while including the hashtags, "#Number5, #5thandFinal, #BlessingsonBlessings."

Crystal took to her Instagram page to post the baby news, writing, "This is why I love you..."

Both stars uploaded a video, which showed Ne-Yo caressing his wife's growing baby bump. The short clip also featured Major's song "This Is Why I Love You."

This will be the couple's third baby together, as they are both proud parents to Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 4, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, 2. Ne-Yo is also a dad to Madilyn Grace Smith, 10, and Mason Evan Smith, 9, who he shares with his ex, Monyetta Shaw.