Britney Spears Makes Ted Cruz Apologize in Saturday Night Live's Opener

Oops, they did it again.
Saturday Night Live's Feb. 20 episode offered some high-profile people the opportunity to apologize for their latest controversial actions—with a little help from Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman. The actress channels the pop star's recent Instagram videos, in which she stares wide-eyed at the camera and occasionally breaks out into dance, as she explains why she is the one hosting this apology tour.
"I started this show Oops You Did It Again so people could apologize for things they did wrong, because after the #FreeBritney documentary came out, I'm receiving hundreds of apologies a day," she tells the audience. "Speaking of which, I'd like to give a shout out to our sponsor, the Notes app. Are you looking to post a lame apology 20 years late? Go through the motions with the Notes app."
The line is a not-so-subtle dig at Justin Timberlake, who recently posted his own apology to his ex-girlfriend earlier this month after being called out in the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears. The film chronicles the "Piece of Me" singer's rise to fame and fall from the public's pedestal, leading many fans to criticize how Justin handled their breakup.
Britney's first guest is Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, who arrives to the show wearing a Cancun T-shirt and holding a tropical beverage. The Texas senator is accused of abandoning his state, which is currently in crisis due to energy outages from a winter storm, in order to vacation in Mexico with his family.
Upon being called out by the public, he said it was his daughters who wanted to take the trip, and that he obliged in order to be a good father.
Clearly comparing the situation to her own plight with the public, Britney told Ted, "As someone who was blamed for other people's problems from a young age, maybe leave your daughters out of it because it could really mess with their heads."
In addition to Aidy's senator, Pete Davidson portrays New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is currently under fire for allegations that he grouped nursing home deaths from COVID-19 in with the general hospital numbers. Pete's governor said he was simply doing "the Disney thing," alleging that the Disney theme parks hide deaths from their amusement park rides. (Not actually a thing.)
Lastly, Cecily Strong arrives to play Gina Carano who was fired from the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian after she compared the plight of conservatives in America to people living in Nazi Germany.
As "Gina" puts it, "Disney is the moral high ground? Have you heard Br'er Rabbit's accent on Splash Mountain?"
To which "Andrew" responds, "Well, if you die on it, they're going to move the body."
Ultimately, Gina and Andrew are able to find some common ground: Neither of them want any association with the Texan senator, who keeps trying to cozy up to the other guests.
