Kris Jenner to Follow in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Footsteps With Her Own Beauty Brand

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is following in her daughters' footsteps because she's gearing up to build her very own beauty empire. That's right, Kris is ready to share her glam with the world!
According to documents, which were obtained by E! News, the matriarch has trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare." At this time, it's unclear if the momager will launch separate brands for each product category like her daughters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner or if she will keep everything under one name.
But no matter what she decides, it looks like Kris is setting her sights on coming out with a range of beauty products. Per the docs, which were filed on Wednesday, Feb. 10, the reality TV personality listed a few goodies that would potentially be part of her brand's lineup: cosmetics, skincare, nail care products, false eyelashes, hair care products and fragrances to name a few.
Kris has yet to publicly comment on her upcoming venture.
But if there's one thing we know about the E! personality, it's that she's a beauty lover and businesswoman through and through. Take one look at her Instagram feed, and you'll see she's her daughters' biggest fan.
"Kylie's lip oil is officially restocked," Kris shared on Feb. 12.
On Feb. 4, she wrote, "NEW Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection by @KKWBEAUTY and the GORGEOUS @kimkardashian. The collection features two new palettes, four blushes, six matte lipsticks & liners all in peachy matte mauves and warm honey shades."
It's unknown if Kris will take a page from Kim and Kylie's book and partner with Coty Inc., who made insane deals with both KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.
Last January, E! News confirmed that Kim sold 20 percent of her beauty brand for $200 million.
"I'm so proud of how the KKW brand has grown over the past four years, and I look forward to working with Coty for the next phase of innovation, advancement, and the ability to bring new launches to customers all around the world," the 40-year-old star said in a statement on Jan. 5. "This relationship will allow me to lead the development of the creative elements that I specialize in, while benefiting from the incredible resources of an established company like Coty."
Since officially filing for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for each of their brands.
For now, we'll be daydreaming of all the beauty products Kris Jenner will bless us with.
