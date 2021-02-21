Ricki Lake Announces She's Engaged to Her Boyfriend Ross Burningham

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Couples We Love

Ricki Lake has some new bling!

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Hairspray actress announced she's engaged to her boyfriend Ross Burningham after dating for a little over a year.

"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged," the former talk show host gushed on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her and her fiancé smiling from ear-to-ear. "This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she continued, "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

At this time, it's unclear if the Cry-Baby star has started her wedding planning. But one thing is certain: She and Ross are ready for their next chapter together.

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," Ricki told People after sharing their engagement news. "Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."