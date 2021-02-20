Princess Eugenie Shares First Full Photos of Her Baby Boy and Reveals His Name

Watch : Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

Royal cuteness alert!

New royal mother Princess Eugenie shared the first two public photos of her newborn son's face and revealed his name on Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 20. In one pic, the 30-year-old royal appears beside her husband of two years, Jack Brooksbank, as he holds their baby boy. The child is swaddled in a blue blanket and is wearing a blue and white cap. His eyes are closed.

"We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.." Eugenie wrote, alongside three blue heart emojis. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣"

She added on her Instagram Story, "On his grandfather's birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his great x5 grandfathers."

Eugenie wears a cream maternity dress under a mauve-colored robe and a thick burnt yellow headband in the photos. In the second pic, Jack holds baby August as she gently places her hand on the child. The proud mother and father beam with happiness.

Eugenie, whose father Prince Andrew turned 61 on Friday, said the photos were taken "by our wonderful midwife," adding, "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."