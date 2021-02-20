Scott Disick Just Dyed His Hair From Platinum Blonde to Hot Pink

Watch : Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

The 305 is having quite the impact on Scott Disick's aesthetic.

Exactly one week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted his platinum blonde makeover on the beaches of Miami, he's opted for a decidedly bolder hair color. In a photo shared to Instagram on Feb. 19, Miami-based barber Luis Rivera is seen transforming Scott's icy hue to a bubble gum pink color.

The results? Somewhere between Pink Panther and Maluma, whose hair Luis also recently dyed hot pink. (Hey, he's got great taste.)

While Scott, 37, has yet to share the inspiration for his new vibe, the man responsible for the dye job described the experience as once in a lifetime. "Thank you for everything my brother @letthelordbewithyou," Luis shared on Instagram.

Over Valentine's Day weekend, Scott and his new girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, were spotted out and about in Miami, even documenting their getaway on Instagram—a first for the couple.