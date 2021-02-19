How Kim Kardashian's Family Feels About Her Divorce From Kanye West

Watch : Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West

The Kardashian sisters have had their fair share of fights, but at the end of the day, they are there for each other through thick and thin.

Kim Kardashian tight-knit circle has proven exactly that, with a source close to the reality star telling E! News exclusively that Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been the reality star's "support system" as she marks the end of her six-year marriage to Kanye West.

Of their reaction to Kim filing for divorce, the source shares, "They all fully understand that this is what Kim needs to do."

According to the insider, Khloe and Kourtney are "extremely protective" of Kim, and have offered her a shoulder to lean on as she navigates this process. The source says, "Whenever she is upset or sad, she knows she can FaceTime them or go over to one of their houses and they are always there for her."

Not only that, the source shares the sisters have been "very helpful with the kids," allowing Kim to focus on her work and legal studies.