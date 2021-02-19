Jaime King "Blindsided" By Estranged Husband Kyle Newman's Relationship and Baby News

This was certainly news to Jaime King.
On Feb. 18, her estranged husband Kyle Newman's girlfriend Cyn announced that she and Kyle had welcomed a child together. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Surprise! I'm a mommy! Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."
The announcement, however, was quite the shock to Jaime, who shares sons James, 7, and Leo, 5, with Kyle. "Jaime was not told about Kyle's relationship or the pregnancy until right before the holidays," a source told E!. "She was very blindsided by this."
Jaime filed for divorce in May of last year along with a temporary restraining order. The insider tells E! that Kyle has been "stalling" the legal proceedings.
Now, the source says Jaime is "trying to move on with her life and do the best things for her kids."
"Her kids always remain her number one priority," the insider adds.
Jaime and Kyle currently have shared custody of their children.
Jaime and Kyle have been locked in a bitter custody battle for months. In May of last year, shortly after Jaime filed for divorce, Kyle filed for primary physical custody of their two children. He accused his estranged wife of drug and alcohol abuse and claimed that he staged an intervention with her in order to go to a treatment facility. However, Kyle alleged that once she got to the facility, she left as she could not enter while in possession of pills.
Jaime's rep denied the claims. "This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system," said her rep at the time. "Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."